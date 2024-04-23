ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9902 visitors online
News Video War
3 431 1

Border guards destroy enemy command and observation post. VIDEO

Aerial reconnaissance men of the "Steel Frontier" brigade destroyed an enemy command and observation post.

According to Censor.NET, a large number of occupiers were in the building at the time of the "dumping". The enemy's losses are being clarified.

Look:Occupier runs and hits mine. VIDEO.

Author: 

Russian Army (8948) State Border Patrol (1068) liquidation (2352)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 