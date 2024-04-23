Border guards destroy enemy command and observation post. VIDEO
Aerial reconnaissance men of the "Steel Frontier" brigade destroyed an enemy command and observation post.
According to Censor.NET, a large number of occupiers were in the building at the time of the "dumping". The enemy's losses are being clarified.
