SOF destroyed T-72 tank, anti-aircraft missile and gun complex, ACV of occupiers during week of work in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Operators of the FPV drones of the "Medoiid" tactical group of the 3rd SOF regiment discovered and destroyed a T-72 tank, a 2S6 Tunguska anti-aircraft missile system, an armoured combat vehicle, a company stronghold and 11 enemy soldiers during a week of work in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, the video of the attack was published by the telegram channel "Operational AFU".

