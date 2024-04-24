Occupiers’ "motorcycle rally" was stopped by drone operators in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

The drone operators stopped an attempted assault by a group of occupiers on motorcycles with accurate drops.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian drone operators was posted on social media.

"Russian bikers are having a bad morning. The motorcycle race in the Zaporizhzhia direction did not go according to plan. Drone operators of the 3rd detachment of the 'Omega' Special Forces," the commentary to the video reads.

