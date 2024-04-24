ENG
Kadyrov’s "liberator" swears at Donetsk residents in clinic: "You’ve all gone f**ked up!". VIDEO

"A ’liberator’ member of the Kadyrovite movement attacked a woman in the polyclinic of the Donetsk Regional Clinical Territorial Medical Association.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the conflict was posted on social media.

"Donetsk, DOKTMO clinic. Kadyrov's 'liberator' talks to the local population. It's okay, the main thing is that he's not a Banderite. This is acceptable," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Warning: Strong language!

