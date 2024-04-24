Ukrainian defenders attack enemy’s dugout with kamikaze drones. VIDEO
The pilots of the 73rd Naval Special Operations Centre named after Kosh Ataman Antin Holovatyi found the enemy’s dugout and destroyed it.
According to Censor.NET, the video of the enemy's location was published by the Eskadron Telegram channel.
