ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10045 visitors online
News Video War
8 084 3

Ukrainian defenders attack enemy’s dugout with kamikaze drones. VIDEO

The pilots of the 73rd Naval Special Operations Centre named after Kosh Ataman Antin Holovatyi found the enemy’s dugout and destroyed it.

According to Censor.NET, the video of the enemy's location was published by the Eskadron Telegram channel.

Watch more: Russian with stick against Ukrainian kamikaze drone. VIDEO

Author: 

liquidation (2352) elimination (4978)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 