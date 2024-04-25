ENG
Two Russian invaders blow up on unknown object. VIDEO

Two Russian occupiers failed to pick something up from the Ukrainian land. The gift was left for them by the fighters of the Adam tactical group.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

