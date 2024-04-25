ENG
Elimination of occupier by direct hit of kamikaze drone. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Black Raven unit of the 93rd Separate Mechanised Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" destroy a Russian occupier with a direct hit from a kamikaze drone.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Detecting a target, flying up unnoticed and delivering a fatal blow is our warriors' brilliant and skillful job!

