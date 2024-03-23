Occupier decided to gain foothold under broken armored personnel carrier, wait and move towards our positions, but Ukrainian troops eliminated them. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 93rd separate mechanised brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" in the Bakhmut direction discovered three occupiers who decided to take up residence under a previously destroyed infantry fighting vehicle, wait it out and continue advancing towards the positions of the Defence Forces.
Our soldiers attacked the occupiers with two kamikaze drones. As a result, all 200 were killed, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password