Combat work of pilots of the 831st Tactical Aviation Brigade. VIDEO

A video with fragments of the combat work of the pilots of the 831st Tactical Aviation Brigade has been posted online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows, among other things, several launches of aircraft missiles.

"The soldiers of the 831st Tactical Aviation Brigade are burning the invading evil from the Ukrainian land," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

The 831st Tactical Aviation Brigade is an aviation unit of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which is part of the Centre Air Command. It is based in Myrhorod, Poltava region. The aircraft fleet includes Su-27P/C and Su-27S1M.

Read also on Censor.NET: Two advanced groups of Ukrainian pilots are already honing their skills on F-16 aircraft - Air Force