Soldiers of 503rd SMB destroy occupiers in Krynky with drone drops. VIDEO

The aerial bombers of the 503rd Separate Marine Battalion are clearing the "embankment" in Krynky, on the left bank of the Kherson region, from the occupiers with a series of accurate drone drops.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

As a reminder, since October 2023, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have continued to hold a bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River near the village of Krynky in the Kherson region. The bridgehead in Krynky is taken up and defended mainly by the Ukrainian Armed Forces Marines. All supplies for the troops at the bridgehead are carried out under enemy fire by boat across the Dnipro.

