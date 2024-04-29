ENG
Occupier dived into pit of shit to hide from Ukrainian soldiers’ attacks. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 37th Separate Marine Brigade eliminated a group of occupants in Krynky, Kherson region.

Russian soldiers tried to hide from a swarm of Ukrainian drones in a toilet. One of them even dived into a pit of shit, but this did not save him, Censor.NET reports.

liquidation (2352) Khersonska region (2050)
