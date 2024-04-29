ENG
Breakthrough near Ocheretyne. Problems at front | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO

Yurii Butusov, Editor-in-Chief of Censor.NET, will talk live about the situation in Ocheretyne, for which heavy fighting is currently taking place. And also about the main problems on the front line.

Watch on Censor.NET.

Author: 

Donetska region (3654) Yurii Butusov (1207)
