Russians hit Odesa with "Iskander" ballistic missile with cluster munition - Prosecutor General’s Office. VIDEO

The Russian occupation forces attacked Odesa with an Iskander ballistic missile with a cluster warhead.

This was announced by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin, Censor.NET reports.

"The strike was carried out by an Iskander ballistic missile with a cluster munition. This is an indiscriminate weapon, the use of which can lead to significant civilian casualties. Metal fragments and missile debris were recovered within a radius of 1.5 km from the site of the attack. The investigation has grounds to believe that the decision to use this particular weapon was made by Russian Federation officers deliberately to kill as many Ukrainian civilians as possible.



The investigation is ongoing. We will find and punish those who give criminal orders to shell peaceful Ukrainian cities," the statement said.

Read more: Number of victims of missile attack on Odesa has increased to 5. 4 people are in extremely serious condition, including child

Shelling of Odesa on 29 April 2024

On the evening of 29 April, Russian troops fired a missile at Odesa. Preliminary, the strike was caused by ballistic missiles with cluster munitions.

As of the morning of 30 April, the number of victims of yesterday's missile attack on Odesa has risen to 5.