Soldiers of 63rd SMB capture enemy trench and take several Russian invaders prisoners. VIDEO
The reconnaissance and infantry of the 23rd separate rifle battalion as part of the 63rd separate mechanised brigade stormed enemy positions.
According to Censor.NET, in the video published, our fighters captured Russian trenches and captured several occupiers.
