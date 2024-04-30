Two occupiers unsuccessfully hide in destroyed house. VIDEO

Footage of the elimination of the Russian occupiers by the fighters of the Strike Drones Company of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

