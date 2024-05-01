ENG
Syrskyi showed footage of Ukrainian soldiers working on enemy equipment and weapons: "Our soldiers do not allow enemy to realize his plans". VIDEO

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi shared footage of the Ukrainian military destroying Russian military equipment and weapons, preventing the enemy from implementing its plans.

He posted the video on Telegram, Censor.NET reports. The video shows how the defenders make the Russian equipment explode and the occupiers scatter with accurate shots.

Watch more: SOF fighters strike two Russian Buk surface-to-air missile systems in Sumy direction. VIDEO

