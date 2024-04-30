SOF fighters strike two Russian Buk surface-to-air missile systems in Sumy direction. VIDEO

During reconnaissance operations in the Sumy direction, operators of one of the SOF units discovered a Buk surface-to-air missile system in its launch position. The enemy target was struck by attack drones. Another Buk arrived to evacuate the knocked-out surface-to-air missile system, which our operators struck again. As a result, two Russian anti-aircraft missile systems were destroyed.

This is reported by the command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Earlier, we reported that the Ukrainian military destroyed the occupiers' Buk surface-to-air defensive missile system in the Zaporizhzhia direction. The Russian Buk system came under a precise HIMARS strike.

