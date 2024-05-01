Our fighters destroys several occupiers’ "loaves" with kamikaze drones in Bakhmut. VIDEO
A video dated April 24 is being shared on the Internet when an enemy "loaf" that was transporting ammunition was destroyed in Bakhmut. Another Russian vehicle was destroyed by Ukrainian defenders with a kamikaze drone a month ago.
According to Censor.NET, the occupiers' "loaf" carrying wounded Russian invaders was destroyed by our soldiers using attack drones. And even the enemy's anti-drone net did not help.
