Ukraine has created PARASOL trench electronic warfare system in two modifications: jams enemy FPV drones within 200 meters. VIDEO

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov presented the PARASOL trench electronic warfare system from Brave1. The modifications are already being actively tested by the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Fedorov said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The state has already signed contracts with the developer, MixSteel, and is purchasing two PARASOL modifications, and the Defence Forces are actively using them," he said.

PARASOL modifications

Currently, there are two modifications of the EW:

PARASOL 01, which is capable of protecting the positions of the Defence Forces by suppressing enemy drones at a distance of 200 metres;

PARASOL 02, which will protect the equipment. The electronic warfare system can be mounted on vehicles and connected to the on-board network. Enemy FPV drones will be jammed at a distance of 200 metres.

Read more: "Army of drones" eliminated 210 occupiers, 152 strongholds, 97 guns, 71 armored personnel carriers and 42 tanks in week - Fedorov. INFOGRAPHICS

Advantages of EW

Other advantages of EW:

are easy to operate;

You can learn how to use them in 10-15 minutes.

"Before the full-scale war, Ukraine had no short-range electronic warfare systems. Thanks to the systematic work of Brave1, this area has begun to develop, and today there are already dozens of technological solutions that the state can purchase for the frontline," the minister said.

Fedorov added that today more than 100 developments are registered on the Brave1 platform, 9 of which have already been modified to NATO standards.