Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian tank and dugout with enemy manpower in Avdiivka direction. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 411th Separate Battalion of unmanned aerial systems "Yastruby" (Accipiters) destroyed a Russian tank and a dugout with enemy manpower in the Avdiivka direction.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel Butusov Plus.
