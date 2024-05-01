Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian tank and dugout with enemy manpower in Avdiivka direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 411th Separate Battalion of unmanned aerial systems "Yastruby" (Accipiters) destroyed a Russian tank and a dugout with enemy manpower in the Avdiivka direction.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel Butusov Plus.

