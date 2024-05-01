Russian films field covered with corpses of occupiers: "10 days ago they were f#ked up and they’re lying around, f#ck, men. Worms are eating them, f#ck". VIDEO 18+

A Russian soldier showed the enormous losses of the Russian army. Dozens of unidentified corpses of Russian soldiers are lying on one of the frontline areas.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel Butusov Plus.

"10 days ago they were f#ked up and they're lying around, f#ck, men. Worms are eating them, f#ck. I want to show you the whole truth about the war, how it looks from the inside, not on TV," the occupier said.

Warning: Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!





