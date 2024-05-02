During day, occupiers struck 22 settlements in Kherson region. VIDEO

Berehove, Yantarne, Mykhailivka, Tomarine, Zmiivka, Antonivka, Beryslav, Zolota Balka, Lvove Tiahynta, Ivanivka, Kizomys, Dniprovske, Tokarivka, Inzhenerne, Veletenske, Sadove, Mykilske, Prydniprovske, Poniativka, Olhivka and the city of Kherson came under hostile fire and air strikes over the last day.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

"The Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, a multi-storey building and 2 private houses were damaged. A hangar and an outbuilding were hit," the statement said.

According to Prokudin, fortunately, there were no civilian casualties or injuries.

According to Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson RMA, the enemy attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson in the evening of 1 May. Another enemy shelling resulted in a fire.

"Later, it turned out that an outbuilding in a private yard had burnt down. Fortunately, no one was injured," said Mrochko.

The enemy continued to attack the Beryslav district of the Kherson region yesterday.

"The Russian-backed militants attacked the village of Tiahynka with guided aerial bombs. They shelled Beryslav, Zmiivka, Tomaryne, Kachkarivka, Zolota Balka, and Lvove with multiple rocket launchers, artillery, and mortars. In addition, the occupants used unmanned aerial vehicles to attack Beryslav and Mykhailivka, hit an apartment building and a warehouse in Mykhailivka," said Volodymyr Litvinov, head of the military administrative district.

