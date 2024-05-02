Soldiers of 23rd SMB destroy Russian infantry near Ocheretyne. VIDEO
Soldiers of the "Yasni Ochi" unit of the 23rd Separate Mechanized Brigade continue to destroy occupiers in the area of Ocheretyne.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DeepState telegram channel.
"You can see that the main enemy force in the area is infantry, which is crawling like zombies through plantations, trenches, hiding under equipment, etc. But our fighters are not letting them rest either, hunting the bastards with FPV drones. Unfortunately, there is an ground gaining, the situation around remains difficult," the post added.
