ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7639 visitors online
News Video War
12 581 6

Soldiers of 23rd SMB destroy Russian infantry near Ocheretyne. VIDEO

Soldiers of the "Yasni Ochi" unit of the 23rd Separate Mechanized Brigade continue to destroy occupiers in the area of Ocheretyne.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DeepState telegram channel.

"You can see that the main enemy force in the area is infantry, which is crawling like zombies through plantations, trenches, hiding under equipment, etc. But our fighters are not letting them rest either, hunting the bastards with FPV drones. Unfortunately, there is an ground gaining, the situation around remains difficult," the post added.

Watch more: Russian films field covered with corpses of occupiers: "10 days ago they were f#ked up and they’re lying around, f#ck, men. Worms are eating them, f#ck". VIDEO 18+

Author: 

Russian Army (8962) liquidation (2355)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 