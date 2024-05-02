SOF fighters destroy third enemy Buk surface-to-air missile system in week. VIDEO
Operators of a unit of the Special Operations Forces destroyed an enemy Buk-M1 surface-to-air missile system in the Sumy direction.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the SOF of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The targets were struck by attack drones. The occupiers tried in vain to extinguish the fire and save the equipment," the statement added.
The attack destroyed a transporter-erector-launcher with six missiles. The Buk-M1 missile launcher was damaged.
