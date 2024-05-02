42 units of enemy armored vehicles are burning up in small section of frontline. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 58th Motorized Infantry Brigade, with the assistance of their comrades from the Separate Presidential Brigade and the 762nd Brigade of the State Transport Special Service, destroyed 42 units of enemy armored vehicles in a few weeks.

The video was posted online, Censor.NET reports.

