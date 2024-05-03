Captured Russian: "We have never quarreled with Ukraine. There was peaceful people, but for some reason this war was started". VIDEO
Konstantin Kokhtov is 23 years old and comes from Primorsky Krai. An orphan, he worked at a sawmill until he was advised to go to war. However, near Urozhaine, the Russian was wounded, crawled under a combine harvester, miraculously survived the shelling and surrendered.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel Butusov Plus
