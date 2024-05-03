ENG
Occupier warns Russians against war: "He made money, put it in short, he made whole f#cking bunch of money - he became cargo 200. There are whole f#cking lot of corpses here". VIDEO

A member of the Russian Armed Forces recorded a video in which he warns those who want to make money by signing a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defence.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel Butusov Plus.

"Welcome to hell," he says to those in the Russian rear who "know nothing about real war", picturing images from World War II in his mind.

"He made money, put it in short, he made a whole f#cking bunch of money - he became cargo 200. There are a whole f#cking lot of corpses here. And you can also be among these corpses. It's f#cking scary here," says the Russian.

