DIU Special Forces destroy Russian "Tor" SAMS launcher. VIDEO

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian defenders discovered and destroyed Russian "Tor" SAMS (surface-to-air missile system) launcher

This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. They also added that the PD-2 unmanned aerial vehicle system, which was funded by Ukrainians, was helping to adjust the work of the missilemen, Censor.NET reports.

We are destroying Russian air defence. In the Zaporizhzhia direction, fighters of the dynamic actions unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine together with HIMARS operators discovered and destroyed "Tor" surface-to-air missile system launcher ," the intelligence service said.

