Occupier’s head was torn off after hit of ammunition from drone of 47th SMB. VIDEO 18+
Operators of the Strike Drones Company of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade eliminated a Russian invader: the occupier’s head was torn off after the hit of ammunition from a drone.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"The ingenuity of the Russian occupier is amazing. "The ingenuity of the Russian occupier is impressive. Having winded himself with Esmarch's tourniquets to make his alleged death from a wound more convincing, the soldier heard the sound of an approaching drone and closed his eyes tight," the post added. Thus, Russian failed to pretend to be dead.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
