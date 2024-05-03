ENG
Elimination of two Russian infantrymen by kamikaze drones. VIDEO

Two Russian occupiers resting near a downed APC ended in a fatal meeting with Ukrainian kamikaze drones. One died immediately, while the other tried in vain to hide inside the remains of the armored vehicle.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

