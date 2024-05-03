Drone drop of 110th SMB spoiled relaxing in sun for two occupiers. VIDEO

Drone of the headquarters battery and artillery reconnaissance of the 110th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine spoiled the relaxing in the sun for two Russian occupiers.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

The soldiers of the 110th SMB, who were sent for rotation after the battle for Avdiivka, returned to the front after 2 months of rehabilitation.

Watch more: Elimination of two Russian infantrymen by kamikaze drones. VIDEO