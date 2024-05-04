Scholz laughed after words regarding supply of Taurus to Ukraine: he was criticized. VIDEO

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz laughed as he explained why he was against supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine. This caused outrage among his opponents.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by N-TV.

Generalsekretär #Linnemann: "Es ist absolut beschämend, dass der #Bundeskanzler auf Kosten der #Ukraine kichert und lacht. Dieser #KicherKanzler beleidigt die Menschen, die in der Ukraine um ihr Überleben kämpfen. Diese Menschen kämpfen auch für unsere Freiheit." #Scholzlacht pic.twitter.com/A4R4ewBNpi - CDU Deutschlands (@CDU) 3 May 2024

Last weekend in Lüneburg, Olaf Scholz once again explained his refusal to supply Taurus missiles, which Ukraine needs so badly.

"Of course, I trust my friends. But I wouldn't give them all the weapons," the chancellor said and chuckled.

"It is absolutely disgraceful that the Chancellor is giggling and laughing over the issue of Ukraine. By giggling, the chancellor is insulting the people who fought for their survival in Ukraine and for our freedom," Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Secretary General Carsten Linnemann criticized Scholz's speech in Bild newspaper.

Also read: My decision not to provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles remains unchanged - Scholz

He emphasized that it is necessary to ask: "How seriously does the Chancellor really take his own words in support of Ukraine?"

Scholz's position on providing Taurus to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly stated that Ukraine will not receive Taurus because its use is tied to the German army. According to Scholz, the use of such missiles requires the participation of German soldiers. This is unacceptable.

He noted that even without the Taurus, Germany is the largest European supplier of weapons to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy assures that negotiations on the supply of Taurus to Ukraine are ongoing, but German Chancellor Olaf Scholz fears Russia's nuclear threats.