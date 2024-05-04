Holy fire descends in Church of Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem. VIDEO

Today, 4 May 2024, on Holy Saturday, the traditional ceremony of the descent of the Holy Fire took place in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

It should be noted that the rite of "ascent" is performed year after year in the kuvuklia (chapel) of the Holy Sepulcher by the Patriarch of Jerusalem personally. After that, Christians spread the fire with candles and special lamps around the world.

