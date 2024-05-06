DIU Special Forces destroy high-speed enemy boat in Crimea with marine drone. VIDEO

The DIU struck a Russian speedboat in the area of the Vuzka Bay in the temporarily occupied Crimea. The DIU used a Magura V5 maritime drone for the attack.

The video of the Russian ship's destruction was published today by the DIU, Censor.NET reports.

The DIU recalled that the Russian ships "Caesar Kunikov", "Ivanovets", "Sergei Kotov", "Akula" and "Serna" have already been destroyed by Magura V5 strike drones, and the "Ivan Khurs" has been damaged.

