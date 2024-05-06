Ukrainian defenders destroy Russian Msta-S self-propelled howitzer in Eastern direction. VIDEO

The Ukrainian military destroyed a Russian Msta-S self-propelled howitzer. The enemy vehicle was destroyed by a Swedish 155-mm self-propelled howitzer system "Archer".

The press service of the 45th Separate Air Assault Brigade noted that Ukrainian defenders were working in the eastern direction, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russian Msta-S was successfully destroyed after a reconnaissance drone detected the camouflaged vehicle and adjusted artillery fire. Archer means archer," the military said.

Ukraine received Swedish 155mm Archer self-propelled howitzer systems in 2023. This 30-tonne vehicle is known for its accuracy and range.

Watch more: Russian invaders’ failed attack in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO