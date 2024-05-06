Zelenskyy holds meeting of Headquarters: we discussed frontline and arms supplies from partners - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In his daily address, Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on 6 May.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's Telegram channel.

"I have just held a meeting of Headquarters . First, the frontline. The report of the Commander-in-Chief: he was on the front line, directly in the brigades. He reported on the key challenges and needs. We are getting ready. There was also a report on our own production of weapons and equipment for our brigades. We are doing our best to provide more weapons for our soldiers.

We also discussed supplies from our partners: terms of supply and the possibility of accelerating the actual receipt of weapons and ammunition from our partners. Real. Actual. Political decisions must be followed by real logistics - real receipt of weapons by our soldiers. Everyone involved must now work 24/7 with partners, including the United States," Zelenskyy said.

