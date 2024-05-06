Zelenskyy talks to Nausėda on phone: Lithuanian President agrees to take part in Global Peace Summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nausėda. The key topics of the conversation were the first Peace Summit, further defence cooperation and work on a bilateral security agreement.

President Zelenskyy announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, in a conversation with Zelenskyy, agreed to take part in the Global Peace Summit, which will be held in Switzerland on 15-16 June.

‘I had a telephone conversation with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda to personally invite him to the Peace Summit in Switzerland. Thank you, Gitanas, for confirming your presence, as well as for your readiness to actively promote the participation of other countries!’ the Head of State said.

In addition, the two leaders discussed further defence cooperation and work on a bilateral security agreement, in particular, they identified possible dates for its signing. Zelenskyy and Nauseda also shared their expectations for the upcoming NATO summit, which will take place on 9-11 July in Washington.

Read more: MFA on reports that President Zelenskyy is wanted in Russia: Evidence of desperation of Russian state machine and propaganda

Peace summit in Switzerland

On 15-16 June, the Swiss government intends to hold a high-level conference to look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that countries from all continents had been invited to participate in the Global Peace Summit.

According to media reports, US President Joe Biden may attend the conference.

President Zelenskyy did not rule out that Russia would try to disrupt the summit in Switzerland.