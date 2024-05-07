ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10935 visitors online
News Video War
23 894 16

Russian platoon commander asks Russian Defense Ministry for exchange: "I am enemy around world". VIDEO

Viktor Klymenko is from the Altai Territory. The Russian served in the 27th Division and was a Platoon Commander. He was previously imprisoned for illegal economic activity. Later, he signed a contract to have the record of his conviction expunged.

According to Censor.NET, the prisoner now wants to return to Russia, but says that "with a Russian passport, he is an enemy around the world".

Watch more: Soldiers of 63rd SMB capture enemy trench and take several Russian invaders prisoners. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8962) hostages (615)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 