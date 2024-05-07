ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10935 visitors online
News Video War
16 694 30

Occupier blows himself up with grenade on battlefield. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 118th Separate Mechanized Brigade eliminated a group of occupiers. One of the Russians was wounded and committed suicide.

The corresponding video was published by the Operatyvno ZSU telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Soldiers of 47th SMB eliminate two Russian occupiers with one kamikaze drone in Avdiivka direction. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8962) liquidation (2355)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 