Occupier blows himself up with grenade on battlefield. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 118th Separate Mechanized Brigade eliminated a group of occupiers. One of the Russians was wounded and committed suicide.
The corresponding video was published by the Operatyvno ZSU telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
