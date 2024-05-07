ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11355 visitors online
News Video War
2 204 2

Naval anchor mine destroyed in Odesa region - Ukrainian Navy. VIDEO

Today, an anchor mine was discovered in Odesa region that was washed up on the coast.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the press service of the Ukrainian Navy.

The munition was defused by controlled detonation.

Цензор.НЕТ Зображення

According to the Navy, during the war with Russia, sailors have already destroyed dozens of such mines - both underwater, drifting, and those that have washed up on the coast.

Read more: Air Defense Forces destroy two Russian missiles in Odesa region. INFOGRAPHICS

Author: 

Navy (331) Odeska region (621) demining (187) disruption (160)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 