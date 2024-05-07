Naval anchor mine destroyed in Odesa region - Ukrainian Navy. VIDEO
Today, an anchor mine was discovered in Odesa region that was washed up on the coast.
Censor.NET reports this with reference to the press service of the Ukrainian Navy.
The munition was defused by controlled detonation.
According to the Navy, during the war with Russia, sailors have already destroyed dozens of such mines - both underwater, drifting, and those that have washed up on the coast.
