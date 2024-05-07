Air Defense Forces destroy two Russian missiles in Odesa region. INFOGRAPHICS

Air defense forces destroyed two Russian missiles in Odesa region.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.

At about 2 pm, the enemy attacked Odesa region with missiles.

Soldiers of the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade destroyed two X-59/X-69 guided missiles.

