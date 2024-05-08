Kraken intelligence unit shows fighting for Chasiv Yar: no occupiers in city. VIDEO

Kraken, a special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, told how the town of Chasiv Yar is being defended in the face of constant Russian attacks. Currently, there are no Russian troops in Chasiv Yar.

According to the special forces, they have been defending the town of Chasiv Yar for more than a month, which has become one of the symbols of courage and resilience of the Ukrainian army, Censor.NET reports.

"The soldiers are heroically holding the line, destroying numerous enemies every day, burning enemy armoured vehicles and taking prisoners," the statement said.

According to them, the enemy is trying to advance from different directions, but thanks to the coordinated work of the unit, there are no occupants in the city.

The Kraken special unit was created 1.5 weeks before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The unit managed to destroy two surveillance towers in Russia.

