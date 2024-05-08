ENG
Russian invader disappears after direct hit from shell. VIDEO

The video posted on social media shows that the Russian invader disappeared from the drone’s camera after a successful ammunition drop.

According to Censor.NET, the shell hit the occupier and killed him. It is known that this happened on the left bank of the temporarily occupied Kherson region.

