Russian invader disappears after direct hit from shell. VIDEO
The video posted on social media shows that the Russian invader disappeared from the drone’s camera after a successful ammunition drop.
According to Censor.NET, the shell hit the occupier and killed him. It is known that this happened on the left bank of the temporarily occupied Kherson region.
