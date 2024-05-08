Soldiers of 14th SMB of "Haron" strike group destroy Russian invaders with "Wild hornets" drones. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 14th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Roman the Great of the Charon Strike Group destroy Russian occupiers with Wild Hornets drones.
According to Censor.NET, the fighters thank you for your help. Support the Wild Hornets' fundraising for new drones.
Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb
Bank card: 5375411207988499
Privat Bank: 5169335106846666
PayPal: [email protected]
