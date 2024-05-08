ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11912 visitors online
News Video War
7 386 3

Soldiers of 14th SMB of "Haron" strike group destroy Russian invaders with "Wild hornets" drones. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 14th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Roman the Great of the Charon Strike Group destroy Russian occupiers with Wild Hornets drones.

According to Censor.NET, the fighters thank you for your help. Support the Wild Hornets' fundraising for new drones.

Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb

Bank card: 5375411207988499

Privat Bank: 5169335106846666

PayPal: [email protected]

See also: Ukrainian Special Forces destroyed a position with Russian occupants using Wild Hornets drones. VIDEO

Author: 

14th separate mechanized brigade (30) Dyki Shershni (158)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 