Occupier’s legs were torn off after shell hit from drone of 81st SAB. VIDEO 18+
Operators of attack drones of the Black Raven group of the 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade eliminated a Russian invader near Bilohorivka, Luhansk region: the occupier’s legs were torn off by a shell hit.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
