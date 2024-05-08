ENG
17 568 57

Occupier’s legs were torn off after shell hit from drone of 81st SAB. VIDEO 18+

Operators of attack drones of the Black Raven group of the 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade eliminated a Russian invader near Bilohorivka, Luhansk region: the occupier’s legs were torn off by a shell hit.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Russian Army (8962) liquidation (2355) brigade 81 (29)
