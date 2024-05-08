Ukrainian defenders burn Russian T-90M tank in Donetsk region. VIDEO
Soldiers of the Shadow aerial reconnaissance unit, near Tonenke, Donetsk region, accurately threw an M67 grenade into the hatch of a Russian T-90M tank. As a result, the enemy vehicle burned down.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
