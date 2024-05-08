In Kharkiv, there is hit on territory of educational institution, children were injured, one boy is in serious condition (updated)

In Kharkiv, there were hits on residential buildings. There are victims.

This was reported in the telegram channel of Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

"Arrivals in a residential area of the city. There are preliminary reports of children being injured," the statement said.

"The occupiers struck at Kharkiv. At least three children were injured. The details are being established," said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the RMA.

There is no further information about the enemy's attacks on the city.

Updated information on the attack on Kharkiv

Subsequently, Sinehubov noted that, according to preliminary information, the hit was recorded in an open area on the territory of the educational institution.

"There is information about two injured children - boys aged 13 and 15. The examination by the relevant services is ongoing," the statement said.

Terekhov, in turn, clarified that the condition of one boy was serious.

