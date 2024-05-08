ENG
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
Russian missile attack in Zaporizhzhia damages 15 residential buildings, educational and healthcare facilities. PHOTOS

According to preliminary data, facilities in four districts of Zaporizhzhia were damaged as a result of a rocket attack today.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military District Administration Ivan Fedorov.

It is reported that there were damaged:

  • 15 residential buildings and 6 non-residential buildings;
  • 3 educational institutions;
  • a healthcare facility;
  • garage and cars.

Fedorov said that all city services were involved in eliminating the consequences.

On the morning of 8 May, Russian invaders launched missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia, targeting civilian and critical infrastructure.

