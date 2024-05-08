Russian missile attack in Zaporizhzhia damages 15 residential buildings, educational and healthcare facilities. PHOTOS
According to preliminary data, facilities in four districts of Zaporizhzhia were damaged as a result of a rocket attack today.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military District Administration Ivan Fedorov.
It is reported that there were damaged:
- 15 residential buildings and 6 non-residential buildings;
- 3 educational institutions;
- a healthcare facility;
- garage and cars.
Fedorov said that all city services were involved in eliminating the consequences.
On the morning of 8 May, Russian invaders launched missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia, targeting civilian and critical infrastructure.
