Russian missile attack in Zaporizhzhia damages 15 residential buildings, educational and healthcare facilities. PHOTOS

According to preliminary data, facilities in four districts of Zaporizhzhia were damaged as a result of a rocket attack today.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military District Administration Ivan Fedorov.

It is reported that there were damaged:

15 residential buildings and 6 non-residential buildings;

3 educational institutions;

a healthcare facility;

garage and cars.

Fedorov said that all city services were involved in eliminating the consequences.

On the morning of 8 May, Russian invaders launched missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia, targeting civilian and critical infrastructure.