Russian troops attacked 7 regions of Ukraine, power facilities, 30 buildings, public transport and cars were hit. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On 8 May 2024, 350 rescuers are working to eliminate the consequences of today’s massive shelling of Ukraine, and 100 units of specialised equipment have been deployed.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klimenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

He reminds that the occupiers have attacked 7 regions of Ukraine.

" Two people were injured in the Kyiv region and one child in the Kirovohrad region. Energy infrastructure facilities, about 30 residential buildings, public transport, and cars were hit. In Zaporizhzhia, the building of a fire and rescue unit was damaged," the statement said.

According to Klymenko, rescuers use special equipment to ensure safety at the firefighting site: ladder trucks with foam extinguishing systems, a tactical fire extinguishing robot, thermal imagers, and devices for monitoring the movement of structures.

"On the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II, Russia once again demonstrated its terrorist nature to the world. Police investigators are recording every war crime," the Interior Minister added.





Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on 8 May 2024

As Censor.NET reported, between 11:10 p.m. and 11:20 p.m. on 7 May, three Tu-95MS were spotted taking off from the Russian airfield Olenya. On the morning of 8 May, Russian troops carried out another massive missile attack.

According to the Air Force, 39 enemy missiles and 20 Shaheds were destroyed.

Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that electricity generation and transmission facilities in the Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Vinnytsia regions were attacked.

It was also reported that the Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Kyiv on the morning of 8 May. The air defense forces and means destroyed all air targets in the capital. In the Kyiv region, a civilian infrastructure facility caught fire as a result of a missile attack.

In addition, as noted, Russian troops attacked three DTEK thermal power plants, seriously damaging the equipment. It also became known that the enemy attacked two critical energy infrastructure facilities in the Lviv region.

Censor.NET reported that the occupiers also attacked an energy infrastructure facility in Prykarpattia.