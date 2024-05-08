Strike on Zaporizhzhia: damaged critical and civil infrastructure facilities, fire department. During day, enemy made almost 300 strikes on populated areas of region. PHOTOS

On the morning of 8 May, Russian invaders launched rocket attacks on Zaporizhzhia, targeting civilian and critical infrastructure. A man was wounded in the Zaporizhzhia district.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

"One man was wounded in an enemy air strike on the Zaporizhzhia district. During the day, the occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia region 299 times. 11 settlements were under enemy fire," the statement said.

Consequences of the shelling of Zaporizhzhia

On 8 May, the enemy attacked critical and civilian infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia, as well as a garage cooperative, one of the city's parks, and city electric transport.

One of Zaporizhzhia's fire stations was also damaged, with office space and the facade of the building damaged. No one was killed or injured in the city, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported. In addition, the blast wave and debris destroyed the office premises and the facade of the Interior Ministry's service center, which temporarily shut down the center.













Shelling of Zaporizhzhya region

The enemy also carried out three air strikes on Komyshuvakha and Novoandriivka over the past day. 99 UAVs of various modifications were sent to Huliaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Novoandriivka.

14 MLRS attacks hit Huliaypole, Mala Tokmachka, and Robotyne. 183 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Orikhiv, Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka, and Piatikhatky.

As a reminder, on the morning of 8 May, the occupiers launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine.

Read also on Censor.NET: Power outages in Vyshhorod district of Kyiv region caused by enemy attack, power engineers have already restored electricity - DTEK